SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) is Weitzel Financial Services Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Weitzel Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 548,475 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,602 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 9.8% of Weitzel Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Weitzel Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $16,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. True Link Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 66,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 22,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $61,000. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.8% in the third quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 27,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares during the period. Finally, NYL Investors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 112,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SPAB opened at $28.63 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $28.32 and a one year high of $30.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.54.

