SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $53.62

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $53.62 and last traded at $53.62, with a volume of 200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.13.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.91.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 18,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 95.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 29,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

