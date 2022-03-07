Spire (OTCMKTS:SPIR) Research Coverage Started at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Spire (OTCMKTS:SPIR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on SPIR. Robert W. Baird raised Spire from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America cut Spire from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $5.05 to $1.75 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Spire from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Spire from $6.50 to $4.30 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spire currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.51.
Shares of SPIR opened at $2.01 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.63. Spire has a 52-week low of $1.93 and a 52-week high of $19.50.
About Spire (Get Rating)
Spire Corporation is engaged in developing, manufacturing, and marketing engineered products and services in the areas of photovoltaic solar and biomedical. The company offers specialized equipment for the production of terrestrial photovoltaic modules from solar cells; and photovoltaic systems for grid connected application in the commercial markets.
