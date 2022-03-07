Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) PT Lowered to $145.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Needham & Company LLC from $181.00 to $145.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SPLK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Splunk from $140.00 to $133.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Splunk from $170.00 to $142.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Splunk from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Splunk from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Splunk from $203.00 to $175.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $159.66.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $129.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $118.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42. Splunk has a 12-month low of $105.45 and a 12-month high of $176.66. The company has a market cap of $20.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.68 and a beta of 1.23.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.85. Splunk had a negative net margin of 53.14% and a negative return on equity of 89.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.61) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Splunk will post -5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Splunk news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $97,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 838 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.05, for a total transaction of $93,897.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLK. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Splunk in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Splunk in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Splunk in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Splunk in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, First Command Bank acquired a new position in Splunk in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

