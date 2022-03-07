Sprott (TSE:SII) Sets New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

Sprott Inc. (TSE:SII – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as C$60.43 and last traded at C$59.95, with a volume of 140879 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$55.26.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.39%.

SII has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Sprott from C$64.00 to C$61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. TD Securities cut Sprott from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

The firm has a market cap of C$1.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$49.86 and a 200-day moving average price of C$50.35.

Sprott Company Profile

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

