Sprott (TSE:SII) Sets New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

Sprott Inc. (TSE:SII – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as C$60.43 and last traded at C$59.95, with a volume of 140879 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$55.26.
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.39%.
SII has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Sprott from C$64.00 to C$61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. TD Securities cut Sprott from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 28th.
Sprott Company Profile (TSE:SII)
Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.
See Also
- Analysts And Institutions Turn On BJ’s Wholesale Club
- Cheesecake Factory is Reversing Higher
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression, Equity Markets Reverse
- Palo Alto Networks Stock is Heating Up
- First Solar Stock is a Tier 1 U.S. Solar Play
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.