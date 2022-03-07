Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires Shares of 15,350 Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Applied Molecular Transport by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 11,764 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Applied Molecular Transport by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 83,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,842,000 after purchasing an additional 12,146 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Applied Molecular Transport by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 252,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,558,000 after purchasing an additional 17,133 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Applied Molecular Transport during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Applied Molecular Transport by 189.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 24,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 15,795 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Randall Ph.D. Mrsny purchased 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.99 per share, with a total value of $52,465.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Aaron Vandevender purchased 4,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.51 per share, for a total transaction of $26,769.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 10,612 shares of company stock valued at $102,874. Insiders own 26.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMTI opened at $5.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $217.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.37 and a 200-day moving average of $18.16. Applied Molecular Transport Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.45 and a 52 week high of $78.22.

Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.15). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Molecular Transport Inc. will post -2.61 EPS for the current year.

Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of oral biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AMT-101, a gastrointestinal (GI) selective oral fusion of rhIL-10 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and related inflammatory indications.

