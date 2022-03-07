Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys Shares of 7,424 World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 7,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WWE. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,621,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,256,000 after acquiring an additional 555,079 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 4,656.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 410,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,753,000 after acquiring an additional 401,691 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 762.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 416,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,412,000 after acquiring an additional 367,901 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 121.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 399,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,483,000 after acquiring an additional 219,011 shares in the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WWE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised World Wrestling Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $68.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut World Wrestling Entertainment from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.60.

WWE opened at $58.69 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.36 and a beta of 1.38. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.81 and a 1 year high of $70.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.51.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.24. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 38.71% and a net margin of 12.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.37%.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, production and marketing of television and pay-per-view event programming and live events and the licensing and sale of consumer products featuring its brands. It operates through the following business segments: Digital Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products Division.

