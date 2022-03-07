Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases 3,640 Shares of Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA)

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Rating) by 147.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,117 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,640 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Establishment Labs were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Establishment Labs in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs by 120.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs by 502.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Establishment Labs in the second quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in Establishment Labs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Establishment Labs alerts:

In other Establishment Labs news, major shareholder Jw Asset Management, Llc purchased 10,000 shares of Establishment Labs stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.42 per share, for a total transaction of $594,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Establishment Labs from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Establishment Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Establishment Labs has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.60.

Establishment Labs stock opened at $61.39 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -35.90 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.55. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.93 and a 1 year high of $88.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.60.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.27). Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 32.47% and a negative return on equity of 64.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Establishment Labs (Get Rating)

Establishment Labs Holdings, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of silicone breast implants. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific and Middle East, and Other. The firm’s products include Motiva Implants, Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, Divina, and Puregraft.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Establishment Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Establishment Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.