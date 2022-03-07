Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases New Position in EVgo Inc. (NYSE:EVGO)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EVgo Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 52,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in EVgo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of EVgo in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EVgo in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EVgo in the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of EVgo in the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. 9.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EVGO. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of EVgo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EVgo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Capital One Financial lowered shares of EVgo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of EVgo in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of EVgo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.29.

Shares of EVGO opened at $10.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.82, a current ratio of 13.37 and a quick ratio of 13.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.88. EVgo Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $19.59.

About EVgo

EVgo Inc operates a fast charging network for electric vehicles in the United States. It owns and operates approximately 800 fast charging locations in 65 metropolitan areas across 34 states. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

