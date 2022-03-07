Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 1,669 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,669 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVO. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 10.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,026,000 after purchasing an additional 5,688 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.6% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.9% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 11,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 5,756 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 8.0% in the second quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 11.6% in the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Danske raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Liberum Capital lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $427.00.

NVO stock opened at $104.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $66.59 and a one year high of $117.35. The stock has a market cap of $245.16 billion, a PE ratio of 31.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.33.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $4.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $4.05. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.00% and a return on equity of 72.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a $0.741 dividend. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is 23.33%.

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

