Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 5,135 Shares of Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating) by 39.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,992 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 5,135 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Flagstar Bancorp were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FBC. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 820 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Flagstar Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in Flagstar Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Flagstar Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 263.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,097 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,696 shares in the last quarter. 93.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Flagstar Bancorp stock opened at $44.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.32. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.69 and a 1-year high of $56.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.51.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.05. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 28.73% and a return on equity of 22.27%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This is an increase from Flagstar Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.41%.

In related news, EVP James Ciroli acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.80 per share, for a total transaction of $91,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Flagstar Bancorp, Incis a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, Mortgage Servicing, and Other. The Community Banking segment offers loans, deposits, checking and savings accounts, consumer and commercial loans, treasury management, equipment leasing, and capital markets services.

