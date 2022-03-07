Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 53,529 Shares of Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT)

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its position in Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT – Get Rating) by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,393 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 53,529 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Ceragon Networks were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ceragon Networks by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,728,975 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,034,000 after buying an additional 26,754 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ceragon Networks by 152.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 268,919 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 162,343 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ceragon Networks by 147.7% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 234,319 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 139,725 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Ceragon Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $802,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Ceragon Networks by 141.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 130,997 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 76,664 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.13% of the company’s stock.

CRNT stock opened at $2.03 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $169.27 million, a PE ratio of -11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.92. Ceragon Networks Ltd. has a one year low of $1.77 and a one year high of $4.59.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.16). Ceragon Networks had a negative net margin of 5.10% and a negative return on equity of 3.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ceragon Networks Ltd. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CRNT shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Ceragon Networks from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.25 target price on shares of Ceragon Networks in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ceragon Networks from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ceragon Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.63.

Ceragon Networks Ltd. engages in the provision of wireless backhaul solutions. Its products include radio units, management systems, small cell hauling, packet and hybrid microwave, and long haul solutions. The company was founded on July 23, 1996 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

