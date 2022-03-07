SSP Group (LON:SSPG) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of SSP Group (LON:SSPG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a GBX 370 ($4.96) price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.70) price objective on shares of SSP Group in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 333 ($4.47) price objective on shares of SSP Group in a report on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of SSP Group from GBX 350 ($4.70) to GBX 320 ($4.29) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, SSP Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 350.67 ($4.71).

SSPG stock opened at GBX 233.50 ($3.13) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £1.86 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.55. SSP Group has a 52 week low of GBX 209.17 ($2.81) and a 52 week high of GBX 399.70 ($5.36). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 271.18 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 261.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 726.14.

In related news, insider Carolyn Bradley purchased 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 221 ($2.97) per share, with a total value of £39,780 ($53,374.48). In the last three months, insiders bought 18,096 shares of company stock valued at $4,003,040.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 35 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

