State of Alaska Department of Revenue Buys 7,700 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 226,406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $9,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the third quarter worth $1,596,000. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 15,563,954 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $675,320,000 after acquiring an additional 451,194 shares during the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 125,976 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,466,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Sector Gamma AS boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sector Gamma AS now owns 602,682 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,150,000 after acquiring an additional 166,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 22.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 5,859,855 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $250,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

In other news, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 3,321 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total value of $135,596.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 12,187 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total value of $532,571.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 145,757 shares of company stock worth $6,104,891. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on BSX. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boston Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.20.

NYSE BSX opened at $43.96 on Monday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $37.13 and a 1 year high of $46.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.72 billion, a PE ratio of 63.71, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.37 and its 200 day moving average is $43.02.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Scientific Company Profile (Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.