State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $8.45 Million Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,833 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,537 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $8,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter valued at $733,486,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,854,151 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $667,772,000 after buying an additional 128,163 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,046,845 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,177,771,000 after buying an additional 123,221 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 44.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 369,134 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $132,944,000 after buying an additional 114,359 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,431,000. 83.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on NOC. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Northrop Grumman from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $335.00 to $399.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $428.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $420.64.

NYSE:NOC opened at $468.57 on Monday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $295.16 and a twelve month high of $472.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $396.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $377.60.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $6.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.04. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 35.83%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 14.40%.

In related news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 427 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.54, for a total transaction of $155,231.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP David T. Perry sold 3,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.76, for a total value of $1,206,874.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,127 shares of company stock worth $2,814,298 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

