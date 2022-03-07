State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $9.84 Million Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $9,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 62,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,331,000 after buying an additional 7,191 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 34.9% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 4,060 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in CBRE Group by 5.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,308,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,408,000 after acquiring an additional 73,054 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,000,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,439,000 after purchasing an additional 248,493 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CBRE shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of NYSE:CBRE opened at $89.71 on Monday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a one year low of $72.88 and a one year high of $111.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.40.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $8.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.16 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.86, for a total transaction of $484,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laurence H. Midler sold 2,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total transaction of $255,109.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,381 shares of company stock worth $1,506,373 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

