State of Alaska Department of Revenue Lowers Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,391 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,110 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $8,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 364.7% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,346 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 7,335 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.5% during the third quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 14,542 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 186,928 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,769,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. CBOE Vest Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 12.4% during the third quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 25,334 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 17,349 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $138.75 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.45. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $134.13 and a one year high of $224.55. The company has a market cap of $31.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.18.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 40.18% and a return on equity of 36.10%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.93%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TROW shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $191.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $159.00 to $136.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $240.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $212.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.64.

In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total value of $180,999.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 8,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total value of $1,174,230.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,768 shares of company stock valued at $5,780,203 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management organization, which engages in the provision of investment management services. The firm provides an array of mutual funds, sub advisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries.

