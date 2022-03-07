State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 120,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,725 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $7,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stonnington Group LLC grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 219.6% during the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 132,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,727,000 after acquiring an additional 91,069 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 2,712,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,494,000 after purchasing an additional 987,698 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 159,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,630,000 after purchasing an additional 4,460 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 5,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XR Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter valued at $943,000. 84.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

ATVI stock opened at $81.43 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.32. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.55. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.40 and a twelve month high of $99.46.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.06). Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 30.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.62%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com lowered Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.74.

About Activision Blizzard (Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc is a developer and publisher of interactive entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings and generates revenue from full-game and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.