State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 12,985 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 93,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 12,985 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $10,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stonnington Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 657.8% during the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 18,347 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 15,926 shares during the period. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 14,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the third quarter valued at $1,098,000. JB Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 3rd quarter worth $1,021,000. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the third quarter worth $1,776,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.85, for a total transaction of $9,185,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 1,313 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.82, for a total value of $124,498.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 194,400 shares of company stock valued at $18,136,264 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

HZNP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $143.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Horizon Therapeutics Public currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:HZNP opened at $99.38 on Monday. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 1-year low of $79.81 and a 1-year high of $120.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $95.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.12.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.06. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 16.57%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

