State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 13,313 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 86,119 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 13,313 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $9,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,813,539 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $455,818,000 after acquiring an additional 625,959 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 3.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,265,395 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $309,135,000 after purchasing an additional 107,392 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,383,459 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $225,642,000 after buying an additional 9,395 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 136.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,213,030 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $209,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 0.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,764,916 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $167,084,000 after acquiring an additional 4,979 shares in the last quarter. 89.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Shares of FANG opened at $137.80 on Monday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.93 and a 1-year high of $142.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $125.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.31.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.25. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 32.10%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 162.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 19.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 19.77%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Diamondback Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diamondback Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.32.

In other news, VP Russell Pantermuehl sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total value of $1,149,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,500 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.95, for a total value of $472,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,279,065 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.