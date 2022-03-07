Stevanato Group (STVN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of €0.12 ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Stevanato Group stock opened at €16.68 ($18.74) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €17.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of €22.29. Stevanato Group has a twelve month low of €14.38 ($16.16) and a twelve month high of €29.18 ($32.79).

Get Stevanato Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stevanato Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stevanato Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €26.56 ($29.85).

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Stevanato Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Stevanato Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stevanato Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $725,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Stevanato Group by 1,476.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 32,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Stevanato Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,079,000. 12.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stevanato Group (Get Rating)

Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Stevanato Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stevanato Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.