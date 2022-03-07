Stevanato Group (STVN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of €0.12 ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Stevanato Group stock opened at €16.68 ($18.74) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €17.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of €22.29. Stevanato Group has a twelve month low of €14.38 ($16.16) and a twelve month high of €29.18 ($32.79).
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stevanato Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stevanato Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €26.56 ($29.85).
About Stevanato Group (Get Rating)
Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Stevanato Group (STVN)
