Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SHOO. Loop Capital raised shares of Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Steven Madden from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Steven Madden has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.67.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

SHOO stock opened at $40.26 on Friday. Steven Madden has a 52 week low of $33.56 and a 52 week high of $51.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.28.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The textile maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15. Steven Madden had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 25.37%. The business had revenue of $578.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Steven Madden’s quarterly revenue was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Steven Madden will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Steven Madden by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,366,046 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $255,661,000 after buying an additional 2,088,717 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Steven Madden by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 469,476 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $18,854,000 after purchasing an additional 97,548 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Steven Madden by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 37,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Steven Madden by 176.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,961 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 15,280 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Steven Madden by 344.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 42,480 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 32,928 shares during the period. 95.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Steven Madden (Get Rating)

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.