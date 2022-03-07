Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Aecon Group (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) Price Target to C$17.25

Aecon Group (OTCMKTS:AEGXF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$24.50 to C$17.25 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. TD Securities decreased their target price on Aecon Group from C$22.00 to C$19.50 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James decreased their target price on Aecon Group from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday. Maxim Group reduced their price target on Aecon Group from C$22.50 to C$21.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Aecon Group from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded Aecon Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.41.

AEGXF stock opened at $12.57 on Thursday. Aecon Group has a 1-year low of $11.79 and a 1-year high of $17.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.41.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

