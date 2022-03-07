Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Has $2.55 Million Stock Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 441.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,803 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 12,070 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $2,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 2.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,161,488 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $593,507,000 after acquiring an additional 116,462 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in PPG Industries by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,591,113 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $227,544,000 after purchasing an additional 283,110 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 11.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,398,247 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $199,964,000 after buying an additional 141,047 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in PPG Industries by 2.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,367,741 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $195,625,000 after buying an additional 26,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in PPG Industries by 6.6% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,293,891 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $185,039,000 after acquiring an additional 80,251 shares during the period. 78.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PPG shares. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Evercore ISI raised shares of PPG Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $187.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on PPG Industries from $174.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.77.

Shares of PPG opened at $123.95 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.19. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.86 and a 52 week high of $182.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $155.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.97.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.70% and a net margin of 8.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is presently 39.27%.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment consists of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

