Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Has $568,000 Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Solstein Capital LLC increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 131.3% in the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 108.4% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the third quarter worth $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $86.36 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $154.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.20. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $76.00 and a 12-month high of $109.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.08. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The company had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.87%.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 15,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total value of $1,497,592.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 17,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.70, for a total value of $1,814,023.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,461 shares of company stock valued at $7,060,891. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on MS. TheStreet upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.12.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

