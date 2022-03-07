Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Makes New $480,000 Investment in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTLT. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Catalent during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in Catalent during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Catalent during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Catalent in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CTLT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Catalent from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Catalent from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Catalent presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.38.

In related news, CAO Ricky Hopson sold 2,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.39, for a total transaction of $240,381.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Karen Flynn sold 2,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.64, for a total value of $288,334.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 492,073 shares of company stock valued at $50,547,546 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTLT stock opened at $100.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.85. Catalent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.17 and a 52 week high of $142.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $106.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.28. The company has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.38.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

