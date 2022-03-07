Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Purchases 367 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,874 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,566,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 0.7% in the third quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 5,997 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,822,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,976 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Fusion Capital LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,912 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 41,484 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.50, for a total transaction of $12,922,266.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total transaction of $69,319,660.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 774,352 shares of company stock worth $215,354,931 over the last ninety days. 4.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVDA stock opened at $229.36 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $255.71 and its 200 day moving average is $255.73. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $115.67 and a 12-month high of $346.47. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $573.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.61, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.38.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 42.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.16%.

A number of brokerages have commented on NVDA. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $185.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $223.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Summit Insights lowered NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.08.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

