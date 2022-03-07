StockNews.com Lowers Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) to Hold

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

MWA has been the topic of several other reports. Boenning Scattergood lowered Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer downgraded Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Mueller Water Products currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

Shares of Mueller Water Products stock opened at $12.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.15. Mueller Water Products has a fifty-two week low of $11.89 and a fifty-two week high of $17.37.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 6.38%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mueller Water Products will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 5,000 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total value of $65,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Mueller Water Products in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in Mueller Water Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure, and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment is involved in the manufacture of valves for water and gas systems including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug and ball valves, and dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants.

