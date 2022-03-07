StockNews.com Upgrades Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Shares of NASDAQ:CWCO opened at $9.84 on Friday. Consolidated Water has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $15.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Water during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,485,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Consolidated Water by 456.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 161,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 132,317 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 40.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 313,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,577,000 after buying an additional 89,618 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 42.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 251,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,869,000 after purchasing an additional 74,400 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in Consolidated Water by 106.5% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 98,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 51,023 shares during the period. 43.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consolidated Water Co Ltd. engages in the development and operation of seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing. The Retail segment operates the water utility for the Seven Mile Beach and West Bay areas of Grand Cayman Islands.

