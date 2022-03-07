StockNews.com Upgrades Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning.
Shares of NASDAQ:CWCO opened at $9.84 on Friday. Consolidated Water has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $15.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.93.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%.
About Consolidated Water (Get Rating)
Consolidated Water Co Ltd. engages in the development and operation of seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing. The Retail segment operates the water utility for the Seven Mile Beach and West Bay areas of Grand Cayman Islands.
