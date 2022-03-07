Stonnington Group LLC Acquires 10,568 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Stonnington Group LLC boosted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 60.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,035 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,568 shares during the quarter. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in AT&T by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 520,767,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,065,940,000 after buying an additional 11,916,885 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 121,305,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,267,660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,750 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in AT&T by 92.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 53,832,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,469,084,000 after purchasing an additional 25,849,299 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in AT&T by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,048,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,108,714,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its holdings in AT&T by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 40,200,127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,085,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982,935 shares in the last quarter. 51.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T opened at $23.87 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $170.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.02 and a 52 week high of $33.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.40.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $40.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.75 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 11.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.71%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.36%.

A number of brokerages have commented on T. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup cut their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Cowen cut their target price on AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on AT&T from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.43.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

