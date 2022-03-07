Stonnington Group LLC Buys Shares of 11,200 GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Stonnington Group LLC bought a new stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 11,200 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $897,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlueSpruce Investments LP raised its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 6,720,613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $468,427,000 after buying an additional 1,143,953 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,020,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,521,000 after buying an additional 350,311 shares during the last quarter. North Peak Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. North Peak Capital Management LLC now owns 2,979,069 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,641,000 after buying an additional 1,180,259 shares during the last quarter. Brahman Capital Corp. raised its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brahman Capital Corp. now owns 2,381,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,979,000 after buying an additional 381,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spyglass Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 2,368,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,100,000 after buying an additional 240,165 shares during the last quarter.

In other GoDaddy news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 9,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $746,612.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $115,458.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,695 shares of company stock worth $1,862,247. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GoDaddy stock opened at $80.50 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a PE ratio of 56.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. GoDaddy Inc. has a one year low of $65.70 and a one year high of $90.43.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.09 million. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 805.65% and a net margin of 6.35%. GoDaddy’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on GoDaddy from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on GoDaddy from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded GoDaddy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on GoDaddy from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GoDaddy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.45.

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

