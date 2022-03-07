Stonnington Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Stonnington Group LLC raised its position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 397.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,437 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,746 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Twilio during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Twilio during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Twilio by 81.4% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Twilio by 68.6% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Twilio by 363.6% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Twilio alerts:

TWLO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Twilio from $550.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Twilio from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Twilio from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet cut Twilio from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Twilio from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $368.56.

TWLO stock opened at $148.82 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $202.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $276.55. Twilio Inc. has a 52-week low of $147.00 and a 52-week high of $412.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.13 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a current ratio of 9.57.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.31). Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 32.89%. The firm had revenue of $842.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.80) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.82, for a total value of $3,679,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eyal Manor sold 3,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.01, for a total transaction of $614,542.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,010 shares of company stock valued at $11,984,721. 4.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Twilio Profile (Get Rating)

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.