Stonnington Group LLC Has $1.12 Million Stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Stonnington Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 117.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the quarter. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Camber Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at $88,884,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,748,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 116.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 791,789 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,197,000 after acquiring an additional 425,289 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,151,859 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,025,000 after buying an additional 338,406 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 720.5% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 335,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,968,000 after buying an additional 295,034 shares during the period. 91.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, Director Dennis Slamon sold 6,396 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total transaction of $500,998.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 4,250 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.61, for a total transaction of $372,342.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,646 shares of company stock valued at $1,808,901 over the last quarter. 1.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $76.32 on Monday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.59 and a 1-year high of $94.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -212.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.94.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.01. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 3.47% and a positive return on equity of 1.32%. The business had revenue of $449.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on BMRN. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Guggenheim upped their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.71.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Profile (Get Rating)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.