Stonnington Group LLC Invests $1.30 Million in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,299,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OEF. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $432,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,885,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 5,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 16,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,152,000 after buying an additional 5,476 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:OEF opened at $197.98 on Monday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $169.77 and a 52 week high of $222.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $208.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.82.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

