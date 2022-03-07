Stonnington Group LLC Makes New $1.04 Million Investment in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 14,000 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 117.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,418 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 17,497 shares during the period. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the 4th quarter worth about $504,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 56,749 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich increased its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 3,308 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 308.2% in the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $81.88 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.80 and its 200-day moving average is $69.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.93. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of $59.58 and a 12 month high of $95.97.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $4.785 per share. This is a positive change from Rio Tinto Group’s previous None dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.2%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RIO. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,100 ($68.43) to GBX 4,850 ($65.07) in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,200 ($69.77) to GBX 5,100 ($68.43) in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,723.40.

Rio Tinto Group Profile (Get Rating)

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.