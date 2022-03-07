Stonnington Group LLC Takes Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 19,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,333,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of MetLife by 1.3% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Stolper Co increased its holdings in MetLife by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Stolper Co now owns 29,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in MetLife by 9.2% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its holdings in MetLife by 1.4% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 13,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its holdings in MetLife by 0.7% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 25,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

MET has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on MetLife from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on MetLife in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on MetLife in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MetLife currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.29.

Shares of NYSE:MET opened at $63.98 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $52.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.21 and a 12-month high of $72.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.14 and its 200 day moving average is $64.00.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $20.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.67 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 9.22%. MetLife’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.23%.

In related news, CEO Michel Khalaf sold 42,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total transaction of $2,596,513.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 56,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $3,996,478.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

