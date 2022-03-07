Strategy Asset Managers LLC Raises Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WM. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 2,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 74.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waste Management alerts:

NYSE WM traded down $2.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $155.79. 101,432 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,212,919. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.47 and a fifty-two week high of $168.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.59 billion, a PE ratio of 38.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.87.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26. Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.69%.

Waste Management declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total value of $1,550,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total value of $30,304.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,247 shares of company stock worth $1,601,255 over the last three months. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Erste Group cut Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.88.

Waste Management Profile (Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.