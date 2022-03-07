Strategy Asset Managers LLC Reduces Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC lowered its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,768 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,496 shares during the period. General Dynamics accounts for approximately 1.4% of Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $5,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GD. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.9% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,987 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 17,643 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,458,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,503 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,867 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on GD. Wolfe Research upgraded General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.50.

In other news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total value of $417,788.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GD traded up $3.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $248.56. 173,003 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,434,285. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.43. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $168.38 and a 52-week high of $246.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $205.38. The company has a market capitalization of $69.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.01.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $10.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $1.26 dividend. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.21%.

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation, ship construction and repair, land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions, and technology products and services.

