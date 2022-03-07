Strategy Asset Managers LLC Reduces Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC cut its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 686 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 6.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 150,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,634,000 after acquiring an additional 9,531 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 8.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,822,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,414,000 after acquiring an additional 289,490 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 219.0% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 639,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,120,000 after acquiring an additional 439,185 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the second quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 12.3% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LLY traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $261.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,814,194. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $250.50 and a 200-day moving average of $250.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.41. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $178.58 and a 52-week high of $283.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 96.36% and a net margin of 19.71%. The business had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.75 EPS. Eli Lilly and’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is 63.84%.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total transaction of $55,739,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ilya Yuffa sold 1,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.45, for a total transaction of $237,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 421,230 shares of company stock valued at $112,450,047 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on LLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. DZ Bank upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $302.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.71.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

