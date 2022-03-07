Strategy Asset Managers LLC Sells 8,242 Shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,242 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in ABB were worth $3,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ABB by 141.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in ABB in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of ABB by 34.3% during the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of ABB by 49.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in ABB by 30.6% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. 9.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ABB alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ABB shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised ABB from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ABB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on ABB in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on ABB from CHF 31 to CHF 32 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.12.

Shares of ABB stock traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $30.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 373,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,254,689. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.49. ABB Ltd has a 12-month low of $29.87 and a 12-month high of $39.11. The company has a market cap of $62.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.20.

ABB (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.44 billion. ABB had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 19.29%. ABB’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ABB Ltd will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About ABB (Get Rating)

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Corporate and Other. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells products and solutions which are designed to provide safer electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.