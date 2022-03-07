Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 301,265 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,751 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $8,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOVT. Intrua Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 26.7% during the third quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 82,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 17,363 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 304,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,126,000 after buying an additional 16,463 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 355,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,422,000 after buying an additional 61,680 shares during the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 55,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 9,250 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 124,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,312,000 after purchasing an additional 53,950 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

GOVT traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,082,693 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.89 and its 200-day moving average is $26.34.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.