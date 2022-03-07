Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 106.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,826 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,206 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $4,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYV. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 593.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 65,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 56,477 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,184,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,560,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,116,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,146,000 after acquiring an additional 45,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYV traded down $0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $40.53. The stock had a trading volume of 48,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,187,382. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $36.81 and a one year high of $42.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.42.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

