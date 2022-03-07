Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $15.80 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 46,992 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 1.1% of Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $15,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 48,407 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,647,000 after purchasing an additional 10,243 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,178,823 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $343,660,000 after acquiring an additional 39,705 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 96,292 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $27,147,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its position in Microsoft by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,206,086 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $621,940,000 after purchasing an additional 182,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in Microsoft by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,585,030 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $446,852,000 after purchasing an additional 33,279 shares during the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Summit Insights restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays set a $363.00 target price on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Microsoft from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price target on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Microsoft from $376.00 to $386.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.99.

In other Microsoft news, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,600 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $311.53 per share, with a total value of $498,448.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $552,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT traded down $8.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $281.66. 639,829 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,188,781. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $227.13 and a 1 year high of $349.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $306.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $311.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The firm had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.41%.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

