Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 12,601 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,637 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,601 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $6,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFG. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 129.6% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter. Tri Star Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Tri Star Advisors Inc. now owns 129,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,738,000 after purchasing an additional 8,664 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 4,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 299.7% during the 4th quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 139,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,778,000 after purchasing an additional 104,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 107,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,525,000 after purchasing an additional 9,518 shares during the last quarter.

EFG traded down $2.60 during trading on Monday, hitting $90.45. 1,377,181 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $101.33 and a 200 day moving average of $107.01. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

