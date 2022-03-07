Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Decreases Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. trimmed its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,277 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,108 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $19,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 10,641 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 38,591 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $9,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,342 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $8,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 69,098 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $16,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 126.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

MCD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $284.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $293.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.37.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded down $6.68 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $229.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,193,105. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.61. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $207.14 and a twelve month high of $271.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $256.44 and a 200 day moving average of $250.80.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 119.62% and a net margin of 32.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. Equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.98%.

In other news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $244.18 per share, for a total transaction of $244,180.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Profile (Get Rating)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.