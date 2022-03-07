Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $39.88 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 348,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 19,567 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $39,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 194.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 15,181 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.0% during the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 98.0% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 25.5% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2,830.0% in the third quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IJR traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $106.32. 58,310 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,525,231. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $108.86. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $100.58 and a 52 week high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

