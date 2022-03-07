Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $39.88 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 348,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 19,567 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $39,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 194.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 15,181 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.0% during the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 98.0% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 25.5% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2,830.0% in the third quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period.
NYSEARCA IJR traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $106.32. 58,310 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,525,231. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $108.86. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $100.58 and a 52 week high of $121.45.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).
