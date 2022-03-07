Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $80.28 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,076 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 189 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.8% of Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $80,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Newfound Research LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 34 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spence Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 36 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,300.00 price objective for the company. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,196.56.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,009.57, for a total value of $1,480,708.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,337.00, for a total transaction of $113,458.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 3,431 shares of company stock valued at $10,753,938 in the last quarter. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN traded down $34.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2,878.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,902,843. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,707.04 and a 1 year high of $3,773.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,115.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3,311.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.89 by $23.86. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 27.98%. The company had revenue of $137.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $14.09 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 51.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

