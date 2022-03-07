Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Increases Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 315,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,341 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $10,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IAU. FMR LLC increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 610.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,752,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,643 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $238,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 53,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 17,400 shares during the period. Finally, Cape ANN Savings Bank bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,144,000. Institutional investors own 56.02% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $37.62. 686,569 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,004,696. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.43. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $31.94 and a one year high of $37.47.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.