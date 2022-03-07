Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 35,956 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. decreased its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 251,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,956 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $12,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO boosted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 155.4% during the fourth quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 27,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 16,747 shares during the period. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 12,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $308,000.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $49.19. 2,240 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,014,234. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.80 and a 200 day moving average of $50.47. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.21 and a 12 month high of $51.44.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%.

