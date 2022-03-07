Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Trims Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. reduced its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 132,748 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,561 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $24,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 117.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 213 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 128.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 228 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 263.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price objective (up from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.16.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $3.93 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $158.33. 85,794 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,055,333. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $122.17 and a one year high of $193.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $175.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.24.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 104.90%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.16%.

In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 21,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.94, for a total value of $3,779,819.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 1,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.51, for a total transaction of $366,196.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,550 shares of company stock worth $8,113,010 in the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

